Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.