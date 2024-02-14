Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $22.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.82. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

NYSE:AN opened at $147.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

