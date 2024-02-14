Repligen Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGEN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $198.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Repligen by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 92,268 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.