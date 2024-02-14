Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

