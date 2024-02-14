Raymond James Comments on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

