Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $274.43 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,516,988,298 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

