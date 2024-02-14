Rational Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

