Rational Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 440.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Trading Up 0.9 %

MPLX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 241,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

