Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $462.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

