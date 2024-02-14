Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 101,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

