Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.81. 1,697,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

