Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 543,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,005. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

