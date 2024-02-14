Rational Advisors LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 2,049,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,365,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.