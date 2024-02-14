Rational Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. 152,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $199.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.08.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

