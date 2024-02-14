Rational Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

