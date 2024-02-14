Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,767,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,122. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

