Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rapid7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

RPD opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

