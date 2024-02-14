Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

NASDAQ METC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 251,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $962.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,129,923 shares of company stock worth $19,071,290. 45.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

