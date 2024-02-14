Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.05.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).
