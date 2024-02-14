QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 33.7 %

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $22.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 3,322,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,736. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,430.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

