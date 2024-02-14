QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-3.070 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 35.2 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $23.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 3,922,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

