Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Qifu Technology stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
