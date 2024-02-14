Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QFIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $10,779,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.