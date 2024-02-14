Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Phibro Animal Health Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $458.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

