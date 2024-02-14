Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

