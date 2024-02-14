Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

