Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for CACI International Inc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $357.32 on Monday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $275.79 and a twelve month high of $363.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

