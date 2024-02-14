Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

