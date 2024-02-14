Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Reduced by Analyst

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $17.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $151.83 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $18,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 24.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

