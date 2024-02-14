Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Issued By Raymond James

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Finning International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

