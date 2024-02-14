Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

