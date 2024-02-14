Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hooker Furnishings worth $29,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 459,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 166,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.67%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

