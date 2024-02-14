Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $257.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $263.34.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.