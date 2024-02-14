Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,711 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after buying an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

