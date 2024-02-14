Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $25.64 Million Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,060,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,639,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 401.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 256,674 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

