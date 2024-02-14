Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,932 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $504.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.19. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

