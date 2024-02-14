Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.69 and its 200-day moving average is $470.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

