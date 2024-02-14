Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $714,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

