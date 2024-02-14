ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.91

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 12264608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

