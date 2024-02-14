PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 3,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

