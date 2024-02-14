Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $13.43

Prometeus (PROM) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $258.60 million and approximately $89.71 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $13.43 or 0.00025985 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

