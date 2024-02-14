Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Principal Financial Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.14-7.34 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

