Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,453,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

