Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40,389 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,389 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,302 shares of company stock worth $2,258,303 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

