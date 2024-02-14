Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.