Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,706.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,648.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

