Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after buying an additional 1,609,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

