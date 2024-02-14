Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Up 521.8% in January

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the January 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Pluri Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUR opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Pluri has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 6,708.40% and a negative return on equity of 152.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pluri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pluri by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pluri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

