Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.16.

ABNB traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. 9,581,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $157.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

