Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 241.1% in January

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,460,000 shares, a growth of 241.1% from the January 15th total of 11,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 25,210,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,622,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

