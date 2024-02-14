Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.72

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 255570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,775,000 after purchasing an additional 589,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

